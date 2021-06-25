Hezy Shaked Sells 41,750 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hezy Shaked also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $32,520.00.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $16.26. 606,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,212. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $490.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

