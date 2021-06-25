Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.02

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.02 and last traded at $89.73, with a volume of 13322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.93.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 800,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 177,551 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

