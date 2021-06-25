HeroNode Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HeroNode has a total market cap of $382,897.99 and approximately $4.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.17 or 0.00588571 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00038030 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

