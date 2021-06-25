Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will announce sales of $149.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.73 million and the highest is $157.78 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $136.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $610.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $603.41 million to $617.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $657.03 million, with estimates ranging from $646.14 million to $667.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.23 million, a PE ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,147,000 after acquiring an additional 169,717 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 154,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

