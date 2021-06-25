Herald Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Herald Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,750 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

MANH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.68. 2,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $147.34.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.