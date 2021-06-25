Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Up to $33.56

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.56, but opened at $34.49. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 3,208 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

