HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €54.33 ($63.92).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLE. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of ETR HLE traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €56.94 ($66.99). The stock had a trading volume of 61,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €34.36 ($40.42) and a fifty-two week high of €59.32 ($69.79). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

