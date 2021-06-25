Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Down to $77.22

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.22, but opened at $75.55. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 976 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after buying an additional 96,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

