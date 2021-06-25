Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.0699 on Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $37.60 million and approximately $817,175.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.17 or 0.00588571 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00038030 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

