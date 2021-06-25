Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $204.12 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00050316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001330 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00032589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00195504 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00034820 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006224 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,805,028,935 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

