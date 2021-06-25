Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,664 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after buying an additional 131,529 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 168,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

