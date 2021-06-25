HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Frank Corvino Sells 8,935 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. 11,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,593. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,384.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.