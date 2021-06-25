Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 62,500 Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II alerts:

NYSE GSAH opened at $10.10 on Friday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH).

Receive News & Ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.