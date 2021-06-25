Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,192,844 shares of company stock valued at $37,937,867 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMHC opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

