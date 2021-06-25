Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 102.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of The Brink’s worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Brink’s by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Brink's alerts:

BCO stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.