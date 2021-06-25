Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.22 Million in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.24% of FBL Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FBL Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,637 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in FBL Financial Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FBL Financial Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FBL Financial Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $191.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

