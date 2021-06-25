Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,568 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock opened at $182.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.16. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.