Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 38,032 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 26,411.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,176 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,032 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.83. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

