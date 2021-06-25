Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 14,085 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after buying an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,777,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

