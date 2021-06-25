Head to Head Survey: CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) vs. Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.3% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 3.20% 28.78% 8.06% CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and CarLotz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $10.85 billion 0.26 $286.50 million $18.06 8.53 CarLotz $118.63 million 5.45 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.51

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Group 1 Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Group 1 Automotive and CarLotz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 0 1 6 0 2.86 CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00

Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $173.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.82%. CarLotz has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.20%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Group 1 Automotive.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats CarLotz on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil. As of March 16, 2021, the company owned and operated 184 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 49 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

