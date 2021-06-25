Head to Head Survey: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

38.1% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 18.67% 8.86% 1.03% Atlantic Capital Bancshares 30.66% 9.97% 1.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $203.66 million 3.52 $45.27 million $2.70 15.85 Atlantic Capital Bancshares $109.28 million 4.92 $22.54 million $1.05 25.16

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares. First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Mid Bancshares and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.90%. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.12%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 63 banking centers in Illinois and 1 office in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, commercial and not-for-profit banking, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and medium sized businesses and commercial enterprises, franchisees, not for profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers and individual clients, and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates 5 additional locations located in Cobb County, Fulton County, and Athens-Clarke County, Georgia; and Hamilton County, Tennessee. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

