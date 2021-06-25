Head to Head Review: GoHealth (GOCO) and The Competition

GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO) is one of 31 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GoHealth to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GoHealth and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 1 11 0 2.92 GoHealth Competitors 223 944 1085 42 2.41

GoHealth currently has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 7.82%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoHealth and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $877.35 million -$44.27 million 4.67 GoHealth Competitors $9.67 billion $720.24 million 38.35

GoHealth’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -2.70% 13.15% 8.74% GoHealth Competitors 7.19% 19.01% 6.78%

Summary

GoHealth rivals beat GoHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

