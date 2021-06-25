Head-To-Head Comparison: Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) vs. QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Viper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viper Networks and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet 3.98% 7.91% 5.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viper Networks and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.08%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Networks and QuinStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet $490.34 million 2.05 $18.10 million $0.34 55.21

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Viper Networks has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

