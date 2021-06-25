Head-To-Head Comparison: Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) versus UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Oscar Health alerts:

This table compares Oscar Health and UnitedHealth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A UnitedHealth Group 6.42% 26.04% 9.02%

70.7% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of UnitedHealth Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of UnitedHealth Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oscar Health and UnitedHealth Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $462.80 million 10.42 -$406.83 million N/A N/A UnitedHealth Group $257.14 billion 1.46 $15.40 billion $16.88 23.63

UnitedHealth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oscar Health and UnitedHealth Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 UnitedHealth Group 0 3 16 1 2.90

Oscar Health presently has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 62.65%. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus price target of $425.14, suggesting a potential upside of 6.59%. Given Oscar Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than UnitedHealth Group.

Summary

UnitedHealth Group beats Oscar Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services. The OptumHealth segment provides access to networks of care provider specialists, health management services, care delivery, consumer engagement, and financial services. This segment serves individuals directly through care delivery systems, employers, payers, and government entities. The OptumInsight segment offers software and information products, advisory consulting arrangements, and managed services outsourcing contracts to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. The OptumRx segment provides pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and compounding pharmacy, and purchasing and clinical, as well as develops programs in areas, such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has partnership with the University of California, San Francisco to expand the mental health workforce in California. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.