HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.79. 94,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,867. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

