HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,230. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

