HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $8.54 on Friday, hitting $2,441.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,347.77. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.