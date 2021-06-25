HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 493,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,176,346. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a market cap of $226.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

