HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 720 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,519. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

