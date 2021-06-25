HashCoin Achieves Market Cap of $337,512.78 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $337,512.78 and approximately $30,972.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00581280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038794 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

