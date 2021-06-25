Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. Hasbro reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $93.18 on Friday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $139,780,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,791,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

