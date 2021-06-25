Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Shares Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 1.02% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

HCAP remained flat at $$9.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.19. Harvest Capital Credit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 55.41% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 20.6%. This is an increase from Harvest Capital Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

