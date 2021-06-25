Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.08.
HDI traded up C$0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting C$37.07. 64,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.79. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$15.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.11. The company has a market cap of C$789.15 million and a PE ratio of 17.97.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
