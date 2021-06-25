Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.08.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

HDI traded up C$0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting C$37.07. 64,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.79. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$15.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.11. The company has a market cap of C$789.15 million and a PE ratio of 17.97.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.