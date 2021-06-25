Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HBR. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.00.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

