Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.50 Million

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post sales of $82.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.10 million and the lowest is $80.90 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $69.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $358.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.52 million to $366.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $404.14 million, with estimates ranging from $399.80 million to $408.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $48,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,361,000 after buying an additional 390,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $24,243,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 439.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 338,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after buying an additional 275,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

HLNE traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.20. 126,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,364. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.