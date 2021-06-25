Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post sales of $82.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.10 million and the lowest is $80.90 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $69.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $358.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.52 million to $366.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $404.14 million, with estimates ranging from $399.80 million to $408.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $48,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,361,000 after buying an additional 390,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $24,243,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 439.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 338,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after buying an additional 275,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

HLNE traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.20. 126,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,364. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

