Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

HON traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $220.08. 56,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

