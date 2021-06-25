Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 31,029 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,029 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 318,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,466 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.18. 90,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

