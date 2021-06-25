Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 21,420 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,420 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $70,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $401.90. The stock had a trading volume of 95,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,267. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $285.82 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $379.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

