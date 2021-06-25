Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 2,673 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $262.88. 23,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,080. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.35. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

