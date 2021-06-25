Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 32,085 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,085 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $28,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.28. 82,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

