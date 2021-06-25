Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,072 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $481.93. 4,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $486.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

