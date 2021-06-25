Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $19.87 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,279 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Kohl’s worth $19,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kohl’s by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

KSS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. 34,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

