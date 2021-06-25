Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 21,722 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $25,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $5,795,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 206,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 656.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $52,431,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.77. 1,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,493. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

