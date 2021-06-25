Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,085 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $20,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. 2,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,255. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.