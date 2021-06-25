Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 71,434 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 71,434 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $22,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

VMO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 73,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

