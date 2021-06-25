Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

BXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $28.97 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

