Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 7,539 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 609,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $40,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,552,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 317,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

