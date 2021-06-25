Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $33,871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $28,420,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $17,980,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $15,000,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.62. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.