Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $245.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.