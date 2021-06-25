Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,078,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after buying an additional 73,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $8,857,000.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $53.22 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

